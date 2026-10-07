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IIT Bombay to put 1-semester suspension on hold after student death? Emergency Senate meeting on Wednesday

IIT Bombay may put on hold its 2026 rule of 1-semester suspension for unfair means after Sept 18 student death. Emergency Senate meet on Wednesday to review punishment.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

IIT Bombay to put 1-semester suspension on hold after student death? Emergency Senate meeting on Wednesday
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IIT Bombay may put on hold its current rule of imposing a one-semester academic suspension on students found using unfair means in examinations, with the issue likely to come up for discussion at a special emergency Senate meeting on Wednesday.

The move comes after a committee, appointed by the institute following the September 18 death of a student, reviewed the existing procedure for dealing with examination malpractice and suggested changes.

Current 2026 rule

According to the current rules introduced in 2026, students found to have used unfair means during examinations may receive an FR2 grade and a one-semester suspension. The rules cover the use or possession of unauthorised material and electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches. Repeat cases can also attract suspension.

Review to bring back 2015 policy?

The proposed review could bring back some elements of the institute's earlier 2015 approach, under which suspension was not automatically imposed in every case of copying.

The 2015 rules provided for suspension mainly in serious cases such as mass copying, repeat violations and impersonation. The punishment was to be determined by the nature and seriousness of the offence.

The 2015 procedure also laid down a defined process. If an invigilator detected unfair means, the material was confiscated and the student was allowed to continue with a fresh answer book. A report was then sent to the head of the department and examined by the Departmental Academic Disciplinary Action Committee. The rules also provided that when evidence was not clear, benefit of doubt should be given to the student.

Suggestions after Sept 18 incident

The committee appointed after the September 18 incident has suggested a more defined process for handling such cases. Under the proposed mechanism, the student's mentor, head of department and other officials could be involved before a final disciplinary decision is taken.

The committee has also suggested reviewing the suspension provision and whether punishment should be proportionate to the offence.

The emergency Senate meeting is expected to consider the recommendations and decide whether existing rules should continue or be modified.

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