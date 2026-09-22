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IIT Bombay Suicide Case: CCTV shows professor questioning Sahil Wakode, taking him aside during exam

IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide on Sept 18, hours after an exam. Police are examining CCTV footage and probing the case as protests continue on campus.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

IIT Bombay Suicide Case: CCTV shows professor questioning Sahil Wakode, taking him aside during exam
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The first CCTV footage in the case of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode reveals that a professor questioned him and took him aside during an exam on September 18. Sahil, a second-year BTech student in Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room later that day.

What CCTV captured

According to Crime Branch officials, CCTV footage shows Sahil in the examination hall between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm, allegedly bending down to check something in his pocket with about 15 minutes left in the exam. A professor questioned him and took him aside. Afterwards, Sahil returned to his hostel room around 1:25 pm and did not leave. Police are examining this footage and collating videos from various locations to reconstruct his movements.

What happened in the exam hall

The first CCTV footage of Sahil Ravindra Wakode, an IIT Bombay student, has surfaced. The video, according to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which is looking into the matter, shows a professor questioning Sahil and pulling him aside on September 18 during an exam. Later that day, Sahil, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was discovered dead in his dorm room.

Also read: Asian Games 2026: India women's team thrashes Sri Lanka in final to clinch first Gold, register 147-run win

Protests and probe

Campus protests focus on systemic issues, not cheating. Students submitted demands to the Director, who promised action. They sought Prof Doolla's removal from deanship during the probe, triggering a faculty march supporting him. IIT Bombay said Doolla is suspended only from deanship, not as a professor. Sahil's family alleged caste harassment, filed an SC/ST case and demanded a CBI probe and CCTV access.

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