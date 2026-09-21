IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: What happened to Professor Doolla, what are students' demands

IIT Bombay has removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla as dean after Sahil Wakode's suicide. The action follows an 18-point charter signed amid student protests.

In a major development in Sahil Wakode's suicide case, the IIT-Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been removed from his deanship of administrative affairs. The action against Doolla followed Director Prof Shireesh Kedare's signing of an 18-point charter submitted by protesting students on September 20.

Mumbai Police have booked him in an alleged abetment to suicide case, with the SC/ST Act invoked.

IIT Bombay suicide case: Professor Doolla removed

Wakode died on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and reportedly using ChatGPT to seek answers. Doolla was the invigilator during the examination and reported the alleged malpractice to higher authorities. Wakode's parents have alleged harassment and caste-based discrimination and held institute officials responsible for his death. Doolla's name was included in the FIR based on the family's complaint. These allegations are under investigation.

IIT-Bombay said Wakode was counselled and allowed to leave, with no disciplinary action initiated at that stage. The IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum defended Doolla, saying he was performing his duties as an invigilator and followed institutional procedure while reporting the alleged malpractice. However, IIT Bombay later apologised for an earlier statement related to Wakode's death.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,” the institute stated. "The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it added.

The institute also clarified that Director Shireesh Kedare has not resigned and will continue in his position. The proposed independent inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death and whether responsibility can be established for the events that followed.

What do students demand

Students had demanded accountability over Wakode's death. An independent inquiry and action against Doolla have been sought. Reforms in academic and student-welfare systems, including better counselling and mental-health support, and changes to the disciplinary process and greater student representation have also been demanded.