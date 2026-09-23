IIT Bombay Student Death: CCTV footage shows Sahil Wakode using phone during exam, Prof Doolla escorts him out

New CCTV footage shows Sahil Wakode using a phone during an IIT Bombay exam before Professor Suryanarayana Doolla escorted him out. Crime Branch is investigating.

New CCTV footage has surfaced showing IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's movement inside the examination hall on September 18, before his death by suicide. Wakode is seen using a mobile phone while the examination was underway, and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla took him out after allegedly noticing him using the phone, according to the footage.

CCTV footage shows IIT Bombay student in exam hall

The footage accessed by India Today shows Doolla taking the examination paper and answer sheet from Wakode and asking him to accompany him outside the examination hall. Wakode is then escorted out of the examination room by the professor, as seen in the closing moments of the footage. Other students were present in the hall and can be seen continuing with their examinations. The CCTV footage only covers the examination-hall incident and does not establish what happened after Wakode left the hall. And so far, no student present in the examination hall has publicly shared an account of what happened during the incident.

A newly surfaced CCTV recording from IIT Bombay appears to show student Sahil Wakode being stopped by an invigilator during an exam and handing over a mobile phone. The footage is now being examined as part of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/VWJT7GwcCu — Knowledge Garage (@knwledgegarage) September 23, 2026

Sahil Wakode's suicide case

Sahil Wakode, a student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on Friday. IIT Bombay had alleged that the student was caught cheating in an examination. However, the institute issued a formal apology retracting its earlier characterisations of the incident. The father of the deceased student levelled serious allegations of harassment in the complaint, saying that the professor hurled casteist slurs at the student over the last three months.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the case following an FIR filed by Wakode’s parents against the IIT Bombay director and Professor Doolla under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An ACP-rank officer is investigating under the supervision of DCP Detection-I. Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has not yet been summoned, though his statement is expected to be recorded soon. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the classroom, lobby and campus and have recorded statements from several students.

Students vs Faculty

Wakode’s death triggered protests at IIT Bombay, with students demanding an independent inquiry and changes to disciplinary and student-welfare procedures. Mumbai Youth Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Youth wing also staged a protest at IIT Bombay, demanding justice for Sahil Wakode and the arrest of the professor involved in the examination incident. Meanwhile, normal academic activities have resumed at IIT Bombay, with regular classes underway and no protests currently taking place on campus.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay Faculty Forum president Professor Rajkumar S Pant defended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, saying he followed institutional rules after allegedly seeing Sahil Wakode use a mobile phone during an examination. Pant clarified that Doolla was only relieved of his administrative duties as Dean and continues as a teaching faculty member. He said Wakode had not approached the institute’s SC/ST Cell with any complaint and added that he had no first-hand information to confirm or deny the family’s allegations of caste-based remarks.

Former IIT-Bombay Board of Governors chairman Sharad Kumar Saraf and alumnus Deepak Birewar defended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid demands for his arrest following Sahil Wakode’s death, saying he should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.