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IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Death: Parents to hold hunger strike, demand arrests

Sahil Wakode's parents plan a hunger strike demanding the arrest of IIT Bombay officials named in the FIR as protests continue over the student's death.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Death: Parents to hold hunger strike, demand arrests
IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Death: Parents to hold hunger strike, demand arrests
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The IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's death has triggered a row, as his parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, will stage a hunger strike if IIT Bombay officials named in the FIR are not arrested. His parents have alleged caste slurs and discrimination against their son, who died by suicide in his hostel campus room on September 18, 2026. 

Sahil's parents plan to hold a hunger strike

Sahil's parents initially planned to hold the protest outside the IIT Bombay campus gates but, following discussions with Mumbai Police, agreed to hold the hunger strike at Azad Maidan. The exact timing of the hunger strike was yet to be confirmed, according to sources close to the family. 

Sahil's parents on Tuesday visited the Mumbai Crime Branch, demanding the immediate arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare. 

Speaking to ANI, Wakode’s father Ravindra Wakode alleged that no action has been taken despite two people being named as accused in the FIR. He questioned why they have not been arrested, while stating the family has given its statements to the authorities and will not interfere in the investigation. 

"Look at the background of the IIT student. My son's death was murder, and there have been suicides before this as well. Why hasn't this been investigated yet? You should see their FIR. Why are these cases always hushed up?" he said.  The family does not want to engage in allegations and counter-allegations and wants the Crime Branch to conduct a fair investigation, he added.  

Sahil Wakode's death case: What we know so far

Prof Doolla has been named in the FIR, which alleges abetment to suicide linked to caste discrimination. He has also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Following the protests over Sahil's death, IIT Bombay has removed Prof Doolla as Dean of Administrative Affairs. 

Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a 20-year-old BTech student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18, following which police and the Crime Branch began an investigation. Most recently, CCTV footage being examined by investigators reportedly shows Professor Suryanarayana Doolla questioning Sahil and asking him to leave the examination hall. Police are investigating what happened between Sahil leaving the exam hall and returning to his hostel room.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has constituted a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death amid protests. Students staged a three-day protest near the institute’s main gate, while Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and NSUI activists also protested outside the IIT Bombay campus, with several protesters detained by police. Amid the protests, IIT Bombay postponed its September 26-27 mid-semester exams to October 10-11.

(With ANI inputs)

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