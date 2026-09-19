IIT Bombay student found dead in hostel: Parents blame institute, says he was tortured

Second-year IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room after he was caught using a mobile phone during an exam.

Second-year IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening, hours after he was reportedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination.

Wakode, who was pursuing his studies in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging inside his fourth-floor room at Hostel No. 4 on the Powai campus, according to police and institute officials.

Powai police said no suicide note was recovered from the room.

Mumbai | IIT Bombay: A second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay died by suicide. Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on… https://t.co/npWPmxhppn pic.twitter.com/f6aFnVsRzh — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

Parents allege torture, blame institute

Following their son's death, Wakode's parents approached the police station on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, they alleged that their son had been subjected to torture and said they believed this contributed to his death.

“He was our only child. We will sit here till we get justice. He was really hardworking and had immense grit; he was not someone who could attempt suicide. We blame the institution for his death.”

The allegations made by the family are expected to be examined as part of the police investigation.

What happened during the exam?

According to police and IIT Bombay, Wakode was appearing for an examination earlier on Friday when an examiner allegedly noticed him using a mobile phone. The institute said the student had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. He subsequently left the examination hall and returned to his hostel.

IIT Bombay, however, said that no disciplinary proceedings had been started against him at the time of the incident.

“The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career,” the institute said.

Friends discovered him in hostel room

After Wakode returned to his room, his friends reportedly became worried when he did not answer their calls. They went to his hostel room and found the door locked from inside. After breaking open the door, they discovered Wakode dead.

The incident has since sparked protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding answers from the administration.

Students are also seeking the resignation of the examination in-charge, the institute director and faculty members of the Energy Science and Engineering department.

Police examine CCTV and mobile phone

Powai police have registered an accidental death report and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death.

Police have seized his mobile phone and are examining its data as part of the probe. CCTV footage from the campus is also being collected to establish his movements in the hours before his death.

The family is also expected to approach the police regarding an FIR. The allegations made by the parents, including their claim of torture, will be part of the issues requiring investigation.