IIT Bombay Student Death: What family, faculty and police say about Sahil Wakode's suicide case

Sahil Wakode's parents have alleged caste harassment and demanded arrests, while IIT Bombay faculty backed Professor Doolla as Mumbai Crime Branch examines CCTV footage.

In the IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's suicide case, his parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, met the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday and demanded the immediate arrest of Professors Suryanarayana Doolla and Shireesh Kedare, who have been named in the case. His parents alleged caste-based harassment, saying that their son faced mental harassment and casteist remarks on campus. His father claimed Sahil had told him about the alleged harassment before his death.

"Sahil told me the names. He was harassed by being told that he belonged to a lower caste. Professor Doolla said this. Right now, the Crime Branch inquiry is underway. They just took my statement and informed me that the investigation is ongoing. But my demand is that they should arrest them. He wasn't instigated; he was tortured. It wasn't suicide; it was murder. They were taunting him about his caste," said Sahil's father.

Sahil's family seeks justice while IIT Bombay Faculty Forum backs Professor Doolla as they held a campus march in support of Doolla. They maintained that Prof Doolla was performing his duties as an invigilator when he reported an alleged academic malpractice incident involving unauthorised smartphone use during an examination.

Faculty Forum president Professor Rajkumar S Pant clarified that Doolla has only been relieved of his administrative duties and continues to serve as a teaching faculty member at IIT Bombay. He said Sahil had not approached IIT Bombay’s SC/ST Cell with a complaint alleging caste discrimination. He, however, said he had no first-hand information to confirm or deny the allegation that Doolla made caste-based remarks.

Some students also defended Doolla, saying they had not personally experienced caste-based discrimination on campus and maintaining that disciplinary action for examination malpractice was part of institutional rules.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay alumnus and activist Sudheendra Kulkarni called for a thorough and impartial investigation, while questioning the FIR against Doolla under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto called for a detailed investigation and said action should be taken against anyone found responsible. Congress leader KC Venugopal also raised concerns over student suicides at IITs and alleged discrimination against students from marginalised communities.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials are examining CCTV footage from the examination hall and campus to reconstruct Sahil’s movements before his death. Police said the footage has not been released or shown to anyone. According to the Crime Branch, footage from September 18 shows Sahil bending down to look at something in his pocket during the examination between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm. A professor then questioned him and took him aside, police said.

Police said Sahil left the examination hall, moved across the campus and reached his hostel room at around 1:25 pm. He did not leave the room thereafter, according to the Crime Branch.

Sahil, a second-year BTech student of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18. The case has been transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Security was also increased on the IIT Bombay campus amid protests and tensions following Sahil’s death.

(With inputs from ANI)