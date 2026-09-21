IIT Bombay protest: 18-point charter signed by director Shireesh Kedare after 3-day agitation

IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare has signed an 18-point charter presented by protesting students, covering an independent probe, professor accountability, and more.

The protest at IIT Bombay, after the death by suicide of a second-year student named Sahil Wakode, entered a new phase after Director Shireesh Kedare signed an 18-point charter of demands put forward by students. The students had been holding a sit-in for three days, demanding an independent investigation and action over Wakode’s death. Among the key demands are the immediate suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and a public apology from IIT Bombay. Meanwhile, there is a major section on social media criticising the protest, with some questioning whether such demands are even justified given that the controversy began with an alleged examination malpractice case.

Students seek independent probe

The Bombay IIT students have demanded an independent panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the second-year student. Not only this, but the charter by the protesting students also sought an interim report by September 30.

Meanwhile, several videos on social media claim the resignation of the IIT Bombay director; however, there has been no such official announcement from the institute regarding the matter.

Prof. Shireesh Kedare , Director , IIT Bombay has been surrounded by students and was made to sign 18 point demand letter.



Fall of IITs has started.



What a shame!

Votebank politics is now destroying the only good things we had.



Aur karo social justice!! pic.twitter.com/2PXGi3QuEI — Dr. Neha Das (@neha_laldas) September 21, 2026

What are the other demands?

Student representation: Students want voting rights for their representatives on academic and non-academic committees, created for student-related issues.

Professor code of conduct: A formal code of conduct is demanded by students, along with a complaint mechanism and a fixed timeline for resolving complaints.

Disciplinary process: Students sought changes in the handling of academic malpractice cases.

Review of decisions: Students want a system to review major decisions affecting students.

Weekly progress updates: Regular updates from the institute on the implementation of the 18-point charter and a written action plan is also demanded.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch took over the investigation of the case, and Professor Doolla was named as an accused in the case. An FIR has been registered at the Powai Police Station under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is related to abetment of suicide, as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.