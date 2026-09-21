FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IMD issues Orange Alert for 6 Kerala districts; heavy to very heavy rain expected

IMD issues Orange Alert in 6 Kerala districts, heavy rain expected

Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil Wakode’s death, amid student protests

Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil's death

Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their Asian links? Here’s the reason

Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

IIT Bombay protest: 18-point charter signed by director Shireesh Kedare after 3-day agitation

IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare has signed an 18-point charter presented by protesting students, covering an independent probe, professor accountability, and more.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

IIT Bombay protest: 18-point charter signed by director Shireesh Kedare after 3-day agitation
IIT Bombay director signs 18-point student charter. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The protest at IIT Bombay, after the death by suicide of a second-year student named Sahil Wakode, entered a new phase after Director Shireesh Kedare signed an 18-point charter of demands put forward by students. The students had been holding a sit-in for three days, demanding an independent investigation and action over Wakode’s death. Among the key demands are the immediate suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and a public apology from IIT Bombay. Meanwhile, there is a major section on social media criticising the protest, with some questioning whether such demands are even justified given that the controversy began with an alleged examination malpractice case.

Students seek independent probe

The Bombay IIT students have demanded an independent panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the second-year student. Not only this, but the charter by the protesting students also sought an interim report by September 30.

Meanwhile, several videos on social media claim the resignation of the IIT Bombay director; however, there has been no such official announcement from the institute regarding the matter.

What are the other demands?

Student representation: Students want voting rights for their representatives on academic and non-academic committees, created for student-related issues.

Professor code of conduct: A formal code of conduct is demanded by students, along with a complaint mechanism and a fixed timeline for resolving complaints.

Disciplinary process: Students sought changes in the handling of academic malpractice cases.

Review of decisions: Students want a system to review major decisions affecting students.

Weekly progress updates: Regular updates from the institute on the implementation of the 18-point charter and a written action plan is also demanded.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch took over the investigation of the case, and Professor Doolla was named as an accused in the case. An FIR has been registered at the Powai Police Station under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is related to abetment of suicide, as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IMD issues Orange Alert for 6 Kerala districts; heavy to very heavy rain expected
IMD issues Orange Alert in 6 Kerala districts, heavy rain expected
AI emerges as biggest hurdle in US-China talks ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting
AI emerges as biggest hurdle in US-China talks ahead of Trump-Xi Jinping meeting
Is Gianni Infantino’s reign crumbling? Greek football chief leads European push to oust FIFA boss
Is Gianni Infantino’s reign crumbling? Greek football chief leads European push
Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil Wakode’s death, amid student protests
Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil's death
Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their Asian links? Here’s the reason
Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement