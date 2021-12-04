Search icon
IGL hikes CNG prices in THESE states from December 4 - Check New Rates Here

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) was established in 1998 to take over the Delhi City Gas Distribution Project from GAIL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2021, 10:35 PM IST

With effect from Saturday, December 4, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) will hike prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. 

After the revision of prices, CNG per kg in Delhi stands at Rs 53.04, while in Haryana's Gurugram and Rewari it was raised to Rs 60.40 and Rs 61.10 per kg. 

Haryana's Karnal and Kaithal also saw a surge in prices and they currently stand at Rs 50.30 per kg. 

Here are the revised prices of CNG in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan:

- Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs 58.58 per kg
- Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs 63.28 per kg
- Gurugram – Rs 60.40 per kg
- Rewari – Rs 61.10 per kg
- Karnal & Kaithal – Rs 59.30 per kg
- Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs 67.82 per kg
- Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs 67.31 per kg

For the unversed, IGL primarily operates in the national capital. The company was started as a joint venture between GAIL India, Bharat Petroleum and the government of Delhi. It was supposed to take over the Delhi City Gas Distribution Project from GAIL in 1998.

The project's main focus was to create a network of natural gas distribution in the national capital region of Delhi for domestic, transport, and commercial use. 

