Will the Bihar Congress exert itself and try to regain its political base, that has eroded considerably over the years, giving space to the RJD?

Is the Congress Party gearing up to ditch Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?

Taking cues from the Delhi Assembly Elections, where Rahul Gandhi emphasised to regain the party's lost ground at the cost of bigger INDIA unity, will Bihar give a jolt to Tejaswi Yadav?

Iftar takes political significance in Bihar

Iftar, which has gained a political hue in India, has thrown answers to these questions in Bihar, the state that is scheduled to go to polls in November.

The ritual of ending the fast of Ramadan, got a new twist and political significance on Monday when no Congress leader of importance arrived at the iftar, arranged by Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence in Patna.

Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni also skipped the party, which became the talk of the town.

However, former Minister of Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras, shocked political analysts by attending the iftar party launched by the RJD supremo. He has been aligned with BJP-led NDA.

In what may be called an attempt at damage control exercise, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that as it was the last week of Ramadan, most leaders preferred to attend iftar in their constituencies.

JD (U) slams RJD

Taking a swipe at the party known for its strong base among Muslim voters, the ruling Janata Dal(United) said that the absence of Congress proved that the RJD had become a sinking ship.

On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the iftar party, hosted by LJP leader Chirag Paswan, known for attacking Kumar.

Analysts believe the Congress has indicated its discomfiture with the RJD.

Will Congress regain lost grounds?

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi replaced Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who was considered close to Lalu Yadav.

Congress has also launched "Palayan roko, naukari do" (stop migration, give jobs) campaign in the state.

Kanhaiya Kumar is spearheading the campaign and touring various parts of the state. It is believed that the party has launched the campaign to reach core voters. It may encourage the party workers and local-level leaders, who may come out in big numbers before the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Will Bihar find its roots or at least try to reach the people before the election and gauge its popularity and political status before the polls?