Broken ammonia plunger caused ammonia gas leakage at Phulpur plant in Prayagraj: IFFCO

A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident, said MM Ahmad, Unit Head Phulpur, IFFCO earlier on Wednesday.

An ammonia plunger broke which led to heavy leakage of ammonia gas at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant at Phulpur in Prayagraj, and claimed the lives of two IFFCO employees while injuring 16 others, the company said on Wednesday.

"An unfortunate accident took place in the urea-1 plant of IFFCO Phulpur at 10:30 pm yesterday. The tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke and got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage. Two employees died tackling the accident," said IFFCO.

Thirteen employees and three contract labourers also got affected, it said. "Out of them, six people have been shifted to a hospital in Prayagraj, while 10 are receiving treatment in our township hospital. Two of them have been discharged. Condition of the remaining 14 is stable," IFFCO added.

IFFCO's emergency response group, fire and safety team and plant operating staff "bravely fought with the emergency situation" and restricted the leakage to small area within the plant and normalised it in a short time.

A technical enquiry committee, headed by an executive director rank officer has been set up to find out the cause of the accident.

A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident, said MM Ahmad, Unit Head Phulpur, IFFCO earlier today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.