Broken ammonia plunger caused ammonia gas leakage at Phulpur plant in Prayagraj: IFFCO

Headlines

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, married into millionaire family that owns Domino’s India; net worth is…

World's highest paid actor made more per film than RRR, KGF, Pathaan's total earnings; its not Tom Cruise, RDJ, DiCaprio

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

5 ways to prevent nausea

8 Benefits of doing face massage

8 most expensive houses in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Know Why Apple Will Pay Rs 5000 Per Person To iPhone 6, 7 Or iPhone SE Series Users

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

World's highest paid actor made more per film than RRR, KGF, Pathaan's total earnings; its not Tom Cruise, RDJ, DiCaprio

Sunny Deol's Juhu villa will not be auctioned after bank withdraws notice, Congress' Jairam Ramesh asks 'wonder who...'

HomeIndia

India

Broken ammonia plunger caused ammonia gas leakage at Phulpur plant in Prayagraj: IFFCO

A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident, said MM Ahmad, Unit Head Phulpur, IFFCO earlier on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An ammonia plunger broke which led to heavy leakage of ammonia gas at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant at Phulpur in Prayagraj, and claimed the lives of two IFFCO employees while injuring 16 others, the company said on Wednesday.

"An unfortunate accident took place in the urea-1 plant of IFFCO Phulpur at 10:30 pm yesterday. The tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke and got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage. Two employees died tackling the accident," said IFFCO.

Thirteen employees and three contract labourers also got affected, it said. "Out of them, six people have been shifted to a hospital in Prayagraj, while 10 are receiving treatment in our township hospital. Two of them have been discharged. Condition of the remaining 14 is stable," IFFCO added.

IFFCO's emergency response group, fire and safety team and plant operating staff "bravely fought with the emergency situation" and restricted the leakage to small area within the plant and normalised it in a short time.

A technical enquiry committee, headed by an executive director rank officer has been set up to find out the cause of the accident.

A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident, said MM Ahmad, Unit Head Phulpur, IFFCO earlier today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Saloni Sidana, doctor-turned-IAS who spent only Rs 500 on her wedding, now going viral for...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

What is respiratory syncytial virus? Follow these tips to prevent it

'Ishant abused me, MS Dhoni interfered otherwise...': Ex-Pakistan star shares unheard IND vs PAK story

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE