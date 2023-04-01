‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail | File Photo

Patiala, Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu put out strong comments after his release from Patiala jail on Saturday. Sidhu was in prison for around 10 months as he served a one-year sentence by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case.

“There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak,” Navjot Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying soon after his release from Patiala jail.

Sidhu also alleged that his release was delayed to make media leave.

“I was supposed to be released around noon but they delayed it. They wanted media people to leave. Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government,” Sidhu added.

The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced to one year imprisonment in May last year in the 1988 case of road rage where one Gurnam Singh had died.

