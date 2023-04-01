Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to one year imprisonment in May last year in the 1988 case of road rage where one Gurnam Singh had died.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail
‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail | File Photo

Patiala, Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu put out strong comments after his release from Patiala jail on Saturday. Sidhu was in prison for around 10 months as he served a one-year sentence by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case.

“There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak,” Navjot Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying soon after his release from Patiala jail.

Sidhu also alleged that his release was delayed to make media leave.

“I was supposed to be released around noon but they delayed it. They wanted media people to leave. Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government,” Sidhu added.

The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced to one year imprisonment in May last year in the 1988 case of road rage where one Gurnam Singh had died. 

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.