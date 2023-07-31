Headlines

'If we call it a mosque, there will be...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid Gyanvapi row

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commented on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. He said that Muslim society should step forward and offer a solution for a 'historical mistake'. In an interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said there would be a dispute if Gyanvapi is called a mosque.

The UP CM said, "If we call it a mosque, there will be a dispute. I feel whoever has been blessed with sight by God, that person should see. What is a trishul (trident) doing inside a mosque. We did not put it there. There is a jyotirlinga, dev pratimas (idols)."

"The walls are screaming and saying something. I feel there should be a proposal from the Muslim society that there has been a historical mistake and we need a solution," he further said.

His comments come at a time when Allahabad High Court is hearing a petition by the mosque committee. The petition has challenged a Varanasi district court's order for a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inside the mosque complex. A ruling on the petition is expected on August 3. The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Meanwhile, reacting to UP CM's comments, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said. "CM Yogi knows that the Muslim side has opposed ASI survey in Allahabad High Court and the judgement will be given in a few days, still he gave such a controversial statement, this is judicial overreach..."

READ | 'Deeply disturbed, simply unacceptable': Supreme Court issues stern statement on Manipur violence

 

