If war starts, you will face better trained, psychologically hardened troops: India issues warning to China

As tensions reach boiling point in the border dispute between India and China, the former has issued a warning to the latter that if it creates a war-like condition, it will face abetter trained, better prepared, fully rested, and psychologically hardened Indian troops.

It further stated that the Chinese troops are mostly from urban areas and are not well adjusted to the hardships or prolonged deployment under field conditions. The army was responding to China's official media Global Times reports that stated India's operational logistics is not well equipped and the army personnel will not be able to fight through winters effectively.

“This can best be attributed to ignorance. Indian Army is fully prepared and more than capable of fighting a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh,” a Northern Command spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha on the India-China border skirmish on Tuesday and said that "the issue was still unresolved as China does not accept customary and peripheral alignment of Sino-India border" and this has affected the "peace and tranquility along the border".

"Since April, we have seen increase in troops and weapons deployment along LAC in Ladakh," the defence minister said. He added that China's violent conduct along the LAC is a violation of all existing agreements and there was a face-off in Galwan on June 15 in which Indian forces inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces.

He asserted that the Indian forces are determined to protect security and sovereignty of the country.

"As this House is aware, China is in unauthorised occupation of about 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh. Also, under a so-called Boundary-Agreement in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over 5180 square km of Indian land of PoK to China. China's action shows its disregard towards our various bilateral agreements. The deployment of large amounts of troops by China is a violation of the 1993 and 1996 agreement," said the Defence Minister.

"As of now, the Chinese side has mobilised a large number of troops and ammunition in the LAC and interior areas. East Ladakh and Gogra, Kongka La and Pangong Lake have several friction areas on North and South Banks," he said.

"India is committed to resolving the current issues in border areas through peaceful dialogue and consultation. To achieve this objective, I met my Chinese counterpart in Moscow on 4 September and we had an in-depth discussion with them. I clearly put our concerns before the Chinese side, which was concerned with the deployment of large numbers of troops, aggressive behaviour and unilaterally changing the status quo (which violated bilateral agreements)," said the Defence Minister.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake`s southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.