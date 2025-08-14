"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail

Trump and Putin are all set to meet in Alaska on Friday, August 15, to discuss ending the Ukrainian conflict, which began after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Trump Administration may impose secondary tariffs on India if the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not go well.

Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Trump and Putin are all set to meet in Alaska on Friday, August 15, to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict, which began after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up," Bessent said.

Trump recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and an extra 25 per cent tariff on Russian oil and weapons brought by India, accusing India of indirectly funding the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Trump also warned Russia of 'very severe' consequences if it doesn't agree to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine after he meets with Putin in Alaska.

"President Trump is meeting with President Putin, and the Europeans are in the wings, carping about how he should do it, what he should do. The Europeans need to join in these sanctions. The Europeans need to be willing to put on these secondary sanctions," Bessent said.

Modi-Zelensky talk

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged India to support the peace effort to end the war.

"I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," said Modi in a post on X.

India's stance on Trump's tariff

PM Modi had also responded to Trump's Tariffs, stating that India would not compromise on farmers' interests.

India's External Affairs Ministry called Trump's tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Also read: SC's BIG direction to EC: 'Disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from Bihar electoral roll by...'