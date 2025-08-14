"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

Uttar Pradesh to soon get NEW airport near NCR, THIS aircraft will be first to fly from here, it is...

How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Education: Pros and Pedagogical Cons

Driving Scalable Frontend Innovation and Responsible AI in Software Engineering

War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long, Ayan Mukerji fails in masala actioner riddled with tacky VFX

'If he was not the captain...': Irfan Pathan makes sensational claim about Rohit Sharma's Test form in BGT

Rajinikanth's Coolie full film leaked on torrent websites, free download available hours after release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward

Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to ...

Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination

6 television actors who faced contract termination

From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming

TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming

HomeIndia

INDIA

"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail

Trump and Putin are all set to meet in Alaska on Friday, August 15, to discuss ending the Ukrainian conflict, which began after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 05:26 PM IST

"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail

TRENDING NOW

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Trump Administration may impose secondary tariffs on India if the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not go well. 

Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Trump and Putin are all set to meet in Alaska on Friday, August 15, to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict, which began after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up," Bessent said.

Trump recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and an extra 25 per cent tariff on Russian oil and weapons brought by India, accusing India of indirectly funding the war in Ukraine. 

On Wednesday, Trump also warned Russia of 'very severe' consequences if it doesn't agree to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine after he meets with Putin in Alaska. 

"President Trump is meeting with President Putin, and the Europeans are in the wings, carping about how he should do it, what he should do. The Europeans need to join in these sanctions. The Europeans need to be willing to put on these secondary sanctions," Bessent said.

Modi-Zelensky talk

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged India to support the peace effort to end the war. 

"I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," said Modi in a post on X.

India's stance on Trump's tariff

PM Modi had also responded to Trump's Tariffs, stating that India would not compromise on farmers' interests. 

India's External Affairs Ministry called Trump's tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Also read:  SC's BIG direction to EC: 'Disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from Bihar electoral roll by...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'
IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be...'
Cop killed, another injured, in terror attack in Pakistan's Peshawar on Independence Day
Cop killed, another injured, in terror attack in Pakistan's Peshawar
India's retail inflation drops to 1.55% in July, lowest in 8 years
India's retail inflation drops to 1.55% in July, lowest in 8 years
Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?
Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to meet Trump?
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination
6 television actors who faced contract termination
From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
Janhvi Kapoor’s saree fashion steals the show ahead of Param Sundari release
Janhvi Kapoor’s saree fashion steals the show ahead of Param Sundari release
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE