If rising population such a threat then why China doing so well, asks RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Following the release of a United Nations (UN) report predicting that India will overtake China as the world's most populated country by 2023, Rashtrya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav remarked that China, despite its vast population, "is ahead of India."

Taking a veiled dig at some BJP leaders, who have been pushing for a population control law, Tejashwi Yadav asked, "Despite being the most populous country, China is ahead of India in terms of the economy, the GDP, and development. Shouldn't it spark a debate? If the rising population is a threat, then why is China doing so well?"

Despite being the most populous country, China is ahead of India in terms of the economy, the GDP, and development. Shouldn't it spark a debate? If the rising population is a threat, then why is China doing so well?: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader pic.twitter.com/YXxrMY1aMR — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The RJD leader said that those who disseminate political poison in the name of religion should be warned. Yadav stated that the government should give attention to the issues of unemployment, inflation, illiteracy, and migration. He went on to say that a positive discourse should be held on the same.

People who play politics in the name of religion should be alert now. Inflation, illiteracy, unemployment... it would be hard to control these issues if the government does not stay focussed. The govt must focus on such real issues: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader pic.twitter.com/PD8Q0ZOZca — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

According to the UN report, India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion.

India, which will surpass China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

READ| India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023: UN Report

The report said that "India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country during 2023.” The world's two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29 per cent of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion, representing 26 per cent of the total world population.

China and India accounted for the largest populations in these regions, with more than 1.4 billion each in 2022.