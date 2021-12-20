‘If police take money, they get work done’: UP cop's controversial joke goes viral - WATCH

A controversial remark made by a policeman during program called ‘Police ki Pathshala’ in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh stirred controversy, prompting police to quickly order a probe into the incident. In a 36-second video clip from the program, a cop is seen talking to children and telling them about the police department. The veracity of the clip could not be verified individually by DNA.

While trying to portray Police as the best department, the cop admits to bribery and corruption. In what appears to be a joke, the cop says that the police get the work done if they take money or reassure people, unlike other departments. As soon as the cop makes the remark, laughter is heard in the background. Some other police personnel sitting behind him also laugh away with the audience.

Talking in Hindi, the cop is heard saying during the clip, “There is no better department than this [police]. Very honest. If any department is most honest today, it is the police. You can see it for yourself. If police has taken money from you or said that they will get the work done, then they will do it. Go to any other department. They’ll take your money but even then, they won’t do the work.”

The video was shared online and stirred up controversy prompting the police department to take note. Replying to an individual who had shared the video, the Unnao Police Twitter handle informed about the probe in Hindi writing, “The District Magistrate, Bighapur has been ordered to probe the entire issue and submit a report on it.”