'If Not Released, I Will Go To Assam': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warns Himanta Sarma after 30 workers detained in Guwahati

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warns Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and 30 workers were detained in Guwahati ahead of a regional volunteers meeting.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday warned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that he would travel to state with other party members if co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, along with other CJP workers, was not released.

Reacting to Ranka's detention in Guwahati, Dipke said, "Ashu was picked up by Assam Police from a private residence. They have still not been told under what charges or on what grounds he has been detained. If Ashu is not released, I will go to Assam along with other CJP members. Himanta can arrest us all," he added on X.

Over 30 CJP workers detained

More than 30 CJP workers, including four members of its central committee, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of party's scheduled regional volunteers' meeting, according to CJP.

Ranka was among those detained. He alleged that police had been preventing party members from holding meeting since morning.

"Police were acting like goons since morning, it was a peaceful meeting at a private property but police kept detaining our team members and now all of us have been detained," Ranka said.

Regional volunteers' meeting was initially scheduled for 10am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon. Venue was later shifted to Chowdhury Tila, opposite Assam Secretariat, after organisers alleged that pressure had been exerted on original venue to cancel booking.

Ranka had arrived in Guwahati on Saturday along with CJP members Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam.

Before his detention, Ranka accused Assam government of attempting to stop CJP from raising questions about schools and other issues in state.

Police have not yet issued statement on detentions.

CJP demands release of detained members

In statement issued later, movement said it remained committed to its planned activities in Assam despite what it called "targeted suppression".

"Despite today's targeted suppression, Cockroach Janta Party reiterates its absolute commitment to people of Assam. Party's grassroots groundwork will proceed exactly as planned, with immediate focus on its 'School Thik Karo' education campaign and dedicated outreach to families affected by Special Revision of electoral rolls," CJP said.

Movement also demanded "immediate, unconditional release" of Ranka and all detained volunteers, while seeking explanation from Assam authorities over police blockades and alleged forced cancellation of original venue.