Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024

Tejashwi Yadav said that the opposition needs to sit to together and make a roadmap, and that people of India want “a face against Narendra Modi”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024
Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

A day after Nitish Kumar said he was not a contender for the prime ministerial post but threw challenge at the BJP on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his new deputy Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him for the same.

“I leave it to Nitish Kumar (on consensus PM candidate for 2024). What he has done in Bihar, the message has gone to the nation. Fight, don't be scared, the message will work as a booster for the opposition. He has administrative experience. If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji,” Yadav was quoted by NDTV as saying. 

He also said that the opposition needs to sit to together and make a roadmap, and that people of India want “a face against Narendra  Modi”. 

A day after taking oath as Deputy CM in the new JD(U)-RJD+ government, Yadav said the decision to forge an alliance with Kumar was “spontaneous and on the spot” and that it was not a “pre-planned move to come together”. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.