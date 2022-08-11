'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

A day after Nitish Kumar said he was not a contender for the prime ministerial post but threw challenge at the BJP on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his new deputy Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him for the same.

“I leave it to Nitish Kumar (on consensus PM candidate for 2024). What he has done in Bihar, the message has gone to the nation. Fight, don't be scared, the message will work as a booster for the opposition. He has administrative experience. If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji,” Yadav was quoted by NDTV as saying.

He also said that the opposition needs to sit to together and make a roadmap, and that people of India want “a face against Narendra Modi”.

A day after taking oath as Deputy CM in the new JD(U)-RJD+ government, Yadav said the decision to forge an alliance with Kumar was “spontaneous and on the spot” and that it was not a “pre-planned move to come together”.