'If my balcony is razed...': Shrikant Tyagi's wife questions anti-encroachment action, posts video on Twitter

Shrikant Tyagi's wife Annu Tyagi questions anti-encroachment action at her residence

The wife of politician Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for assaulting and abusing a woman last month, has questioned the anti-encroachment action on their residence in Omaxe housing society of Noida’s Sector 93-B.

Annu Tyagi posted a video on Twitter in which she claimed that her house was specifically targeted by the authorities, while there were similar other constructions in the society.

“This is a video in which only two houses can be seen. There are more such flats. If my balcony is demolished, the other should have been broken too. I don't want anyone's house to be broken. But I want justice for the injustice done to me. Was it right to break down my house and distribute sweets?” Annu wrote in the tweet.

Earlier today, a Noida court rejected the bail plea of Tyagi, who was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

Besides the Gangsters Act, he was also booked for assaulting the woman on August 5 and in a cheating case for using stickers and a state government symbol on his cars issued only to state assembly members.

Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary, while the party has denied any links with him.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party on Friday met Tyagi's family, including wife Anu Tyagi, at their home in Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B and demanded a judicial probe into the whole episode, SP's Noida (Rural) general secretary Raghavendra Dubey said.