'If my balcony is razed...': Shrikant Tyagi's wife questions anti-encroachment action, posts video on Twitter

The wife of politician Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for assaulting and abusing a woman last month, has questioned the anti-encroachment action on their residence in Omaxe housing society of Noida’s Sector 93-B.
Annu Tyagi posted a video on Twitter in which she claimed that her house was specifically targeted by the authorities, while there were similar other constructions in the society.
“This is a video in which only two houses can be seen. There are more such flats. If my balcony is demolished, the other should have been broken too. I don't want anyone's house to be broken. But I want justice for the injustice done to me. Was it right to break down my house and distribute sweets?” Annu wrote in the tweet.
ये एक विडियो है जिसमें सिर्फ़ दो घर दिखेंगे .. ऐसे और भी फ़्लैट है। मेरी बाल्कनी टूटी तो ये भी टूटनी चाहिए थी । मैं नहीं चाहती की किसी का घर टूटे। लेकिन मुझे इंसाफ़ चाहिए जो अन्याय मेरे साथ हुआ है। क्या मेरा घर तुड़वा कर मिठाई बाटना सही था ? #grandomaxe #anutyagi @tyagicommunity pic.twitter.com/hmi9dp1eOD — Anu Tyagi (@AnuTyagi1987) August 29, 2022
Earlier today, a Noida court rejected the bail plea of Tyagi, who was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.
Besides the Gangsters Act, he was also booked for assaulting the woman on August 5 and in a cheating case for using stickers and a state government symbol on his cars issued only to state assembly members.
Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary, while the party has denied any links with him.
Meanwhile, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party on Friday met Tyagi's family, including wife Anu Tyagi, at their home in Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B and demanded a judicial probe into the whole episode, SP's Noida (Rural) general secretary Raghavendra Dubey said.