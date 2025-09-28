Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'If India can play cricket with Pakistan...': Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife questions amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup final

Citing the ongoing India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in Dubai, jailed Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, questioned the narrative around his visit to Pakistan to attend a climate conference back in February 2025.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 09:50 PM IST

'If India can play cricket with Pakistan...': Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife questions amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup final
Activist Sonam Wangchuk (Image credit: PTI)
Citing the ongoing India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in Dubai, jailed Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, questioned the narrative around his visit to Pakistan to attend a climate conference back in February 2025. She asked if India can play a match with Pakistan, why one of its heroes (referring to Wangchuk) can't attend a conference there. 

“If India can play cricket with Pakistan, why can’t one of its heroes (Sonam Wangchuk), attend a UN conference there?” she said in a post on 'X'. 

 

Earlier, Angmo posted a video clip, featuring Wangchuk speaking about climate change and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's climate initiatives at the event in Pakistan. "The Pakistan narrative about Sonam Wangchuk is false and defamatory. We were invited for a UN climate conference where he praised Mr Modi for initiatives like Simply Life", she captioned the clip. 

Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

Wangchuk was arrested on Friday, i.e., September 26, by a police party led by Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal. The Home Ministry blamed Wangchuk for making "provocative statements" that led to Wednesday's violence, a charge the activist has consistently denied.

Four people were killed and around 80 were injured in violent protests in Ladakh. Protestors clashed with the police and set the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office ablaze over their demands for restoring statehood in the Union Territory and three other major demands, including inclusion of Ladakh under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, establishment of a public service commission to address joblessness, and two parliamentary seats at the centre for more representation. 

