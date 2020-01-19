If Home Ministry can abrogate Art 370 then it can resolve this issue too: Sanjay Raut on Belgaum border dispute

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday sought Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention on the Belgaum border dispute, saying that the matter comes under the ambit of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"If Home Ministry can resolve Kashmir issue&abrogate Art 370 then I think this border issue (Belgaum) can be resolved too if Amit Shah wants. The matter comes under the Home Ministry, a strong HM who abrogates Art 370...It's a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too," Raut said.

He further said that he will accept the Supreme Court's decision on the matter, saying the case has been treated as "sub-judice for 14 years."

"Marathi people in Belgaum (Karnataka) & adjacent areas have been fighting since 70 yrs, to be included in Maharashtra. The matter is before the Supreme Court but it has been sub-judice for 14 years. We will accept whatever the Supreme Court decides," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

"Lakhs of Marathi people live here, they'll follow their language&culture. I'd like to appeal to K'taka CM, which set aside the border dispute but doesn't get into language dispute. I'll also speak to CM Thackeray that both CMs should discuss urgent remedies in this matter," he added.

Raut's statement comes after Maharashtra minister of state for health Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar was allegedly detained and barred from speaking at an organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Friday.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is a social committee representing the Maratha speaking natives in Belegav, and campaigns for the city's merger to Maharashtra.

Belgaum is a dispute involving the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The dispute arose after a section of the population dominated by Maratha speaking natives in the city demanded to split away from Karnataka and join Maharashtra. Under the States Reorganisation Act, Belgaum district was incorporated in Karnataka (erstwhile Mysore) in 1956 from the Bombay state which angered the Maratha natives.

Belgaum is a city in Northwest Karnataka.