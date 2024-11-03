The Mumbai police has received a call threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Mumbai police has received a call threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , which said that "if doesn't resign within next 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique", India Today has reported.

According to the report, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received the call on Saturday evening, i.e., November 2, from an unidentified number. Meanwhile, further probe is underway to detect the call source. An FIR is yet to be registered.

The UP Chief Minister's security has been ramped up following the threat call.

The threat call comes a day after police arrested a man in Delhi for issuing death threats to Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav, following his remarks against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. However, the arrested individual, identified as Mahesh Pandey, has no connection with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said the police.

Baba Siddique's killing

Notably, NCP-Ajit Pawar leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was killed outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai, last month. As many as 11 accused have been held so far in the case and a Mumbai court has taken up the matter.

Moreover, the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility of Baba Siddique's assassination.