'If Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra...': Governor Koshiyari's remarks invite criticism

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari invited controversy with his latest remarks when he said that if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharastra, the state would not remain the financial capital of India.

In a video posted by ANI, during a speech yesterday, Governor Koshiyari said, "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here."

READ | For first time in 60 years, Sprite changes colour of iconic green bottle, here's why

He further added, "Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country."

Watch the video here.

Reacting to his statement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticised Governor Koshiyari, implying that his remarks insulted the hard-working Marathi people. Tweeting in Marathi, Sanjay Raut wrote, "Soon after the BJP sponsored Chief Minister came to power, the Marathi man is getting insulted."

READ | Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi August 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi

In addition to Raut, Congress leader Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said the Governor of Maharashtra insulting the Marathi people is terrible.