Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'If Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra...': Governor Koshiyari's remarks invite criticism

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said the Governor of Maharashtra insulting the Marathi people is terrible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

'If Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra...': Governor Koshiyari's remarks invite criticism
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari invited controversy with his latest remarks when he said that if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharastra, the state would not remain the financial capital of India. 

In a video posted by ANI, during a speech yesterday, Governor Koshiyari said, "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here."

READ | For first time in 60 years, Sprite changes colour of iconic green bottle, here's why

He further added, "Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country." 

Watch the video here. 

Reacting to his statement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticised Governor Koshiyari, implying that his remarks insulted the hard-working Marathi people. Tweeting in Marathi, Sanjay Raut wrote, "Soon after the BJP sponsored Chief Minister came to power, the Marathi man is getting insulted." 

READ | Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi August 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi

In addition to Raut, Congress leader Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said the Governor of Maharashtra insulting the Marathi people is terrible.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 406 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.