If Congress wants to go to Kashmir, I'll arrange it: PM Modi's sharp jibe stimulates BJP electioneering in Maharashtra

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion, will have huge section on online safety

In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi Describes Parliament Building As "Temple Of Democracy"

BTS member V photos from Paris go viral, Army says can never go wrong with fashion

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homelifestyle

lifestyle

If Congress wants to go to Kashmir, I'll arrange it: PM Modi's sharp jibe stimulates BJP electioneering in Maharashtra

The Prime Minister said the reason the country still stands behind its own decisions is that the people "can see through their (Congress') scams and their fake remarks now".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 11:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally on Thursday in Maharashtra's Parli ahead of the state assembly polls, heavily criticised the state's Congress-NCP alliance for opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the decision that ended the special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on August 5.

We removed Article 370 for the country, and not for politics,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister then proceeded to specifically take a dig at the grand old party, pointing out the fact that a Congress leader had said that India had lost Kashmir entirely by scrapping Article 370. A Congress leader had said, this decision will destroy the country, it’s been 3 months, has the country been destroyed? Another Congress leader said that we’ve lost Kashmir by abrogating Article 370, have we lost Kashmir? If you want to go to Kashmir let me know, I’ll make arrangements,” said the Prime Minister with a sarcastic jibe.

 

 

He said the reason the country still stands on its own decisions is that the people "can see through their (Congress') scams and their fake remarks now". Modi further said that the country will punish the party for their misdoings when the time comes, but Maharashtra has got the first opportunity to do it, he added.

The Prime Minister was seeking votes for the Sena-BJP alliance, which holds the current government in the state, for another term in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He was campaigning in Parli, where BJP's Pankaja Munde, also a minister in the state cabinet, is facing a stiff challenge from her cousin Dhananjay, who is in the fray on an NCP ticket.

“Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena government, it is because of the hard work we’ve put in in the last five years. On one side, there is the work ethic of the current government, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders,” the Prime Minister's verbal assault on the opposition was strong.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…

Supreme Court to hear plea filed by Delhi government today challenging ordinance on control of services

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate countering pro-Khalistani protesters in Canada

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE