If Congress wants to go to Kashmir, I'll arrange it: PM Modi's sharp jibe stimulates BJP electioneering in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally on Thursday in Maharashtra's Parli ahead of the state assembly polls, heavily criticised the state's Congress-NCP alliance for opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the decision that ended the special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on August 5.

We removed Article 370 for the country, and not for politics,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister then proceeded to specifically take a dig at the grand old party, pointing out the fact that a Congress leader had said that India had lost Kashmir entirely by scrapping Article 370. A Congress leader had said, this decision will destroy the country, it’s been 3 months, has the country been destroyed? Another Congress leader said that we’ve lost Kashmir by abrogating Article 370, have we lost Kashmir? If you want to go to Kashmir let me know, I’ll make arrangements,” said the Prime Minister with a sarcastic jibe.

He said the reason the country still stands on its own decisions is that the people "can see through their (Congress') scams and their fake remarks now". Modi further said that the country will punish the party for their misdoings when the time comes, but Maharashtra has got the first opportunity to do it, he added.

The Prime Minister was seeking votes for the Sena-BJP alliance, which holds the current government in the state, for another term in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He was campaigning in Parli, where BJP's Pankaja Munde, also a minister in the state cabinet, is facing a stiff challenge from her cousin Dhananjay, who is in the fray on an NCP ticket.

“Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena government, it is because of the hard work we’ve put in in the last five years. On one side, there is the work ethic of the current government, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders,” the Prime Minister's verbal assault on the opposition was strong.