'If Congress had not partitioned India on basis of religion...': Shah in LS amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed high drama after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. After a massive uproar, a total of 293 'Ayes' were in favour of the introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill and 82 'Noes' against it.

Several leaders from the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties opposed the Bill saying it was against the country's minorities.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill is not .001% against minorities in the country as he introduced the Bill.

As the Bill was being introduced in the Lower House, many voices from the opposition said that it was based on the religion.

Hitting out at the opposition, amid massive uproar, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party saying, "Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis of religion, then, today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion."

He also said, "If any Muslim from these three (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh) nations, applies for citizenship according to our law, then we will consider it, but the person won't get the benefit of this amendment as the person has not faced religious persecution.

Speaking on the Bill, Amit Shah said, "In Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains have been discriminated against. So this bill will give these persecuted people citizenship. Also, the allegation that this bill will take away the rights of Muslims is wrong."

TMC's Saugata Roy, while opposing the bill said, "This bill is divisive and unconstitutional, it violates Article 14 of the constitution. This law is against everything our founding fathers including Dr.Ambedkar envisioned."

Meanwhile, protesters have rocked Northeast India as the BJP government introduced a bill amending the Citizenship Act.

In Assam, the Bill is facing huge protests with the people saying that the Bill will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Protests were held in all major cities of Assam with shops being closed in Guwahati following shutdown call by various organisations opposing the Bill.

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill, which proposes to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, was tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the lower house of the Parliament and will be taken up for discussion and passage.

The Bill provides for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, members of these communities, who have come from the three neighbouring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the Bill during a crucial meeting on Wednesday.