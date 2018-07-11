If BJP wins in 2019, it will tear apart constitution, India will become Hindu Pakistan: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday sparked a row after he said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tear apart constitution and turn India into a Hindu Pakistan if it comes to power after 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India & write a new one," reported ANI quoting Tharoor.

Tharoor further said that the saffron party will write a new constitution which will turn the country into Hindu Pakistan.

"That new one (Constitution) will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that'll remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for."

However, hitting back at Tharoor, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India and defame the Hindus! From “Hindu terrorists” to “Hindu-Pakistan” the Pak appeasing policies of Congress are unparalleled!."

MR Sashi Tharoor says India will become “Hindu-Pakistan” if BJP returns to power in 2019!

Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India & defame the Hindus!

From “Hindu terrorists” to “Hindu-Pakistan” the Pak appeasing policies of Cong are unparalleled! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 11, 2018

The Congress leader also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more interested in political campaigning than in running the country.

Tharoor's remark came after Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress Party while addressing a farmers' rally in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Modi alleged that Congress had betrayed the peasantry and used them as a vote bank to further the interests of "one particular family".

Addressing the farmers who had gathered from different parts of Punjab and neighboring Haryana and Rajasthan, Modi said, you have toiled very hard, but despite so much hard work, your life, which should have been happy, was of despair and despondency for decades.

"The reason for this was that over the past 70 years, for most of this period the party to which farmers gave responsibility to improve their living standard, did not give respect to farmer or the hard work put in by them. Only promises were made to the farmers and if they (Congress) had any worry, 70 years history says this, it was only for one particular family and how to make them comfortable," Modi said.