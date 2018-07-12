If BJP doesn't believe in Hindu Rasthra, it should say so: Defiant Tharoor hits out at saffron party

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday defended his 'controversial remark' and said that if the BJP doesn't believe in Hindu Rashtra concept, it should say it on record.

Responding to the criticism on his 'Hindu-Pakistan' comments, Tharoor said he was simply highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideology through his comment.

On Wednesday, Tharoor said, "If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India & write a new one. That new one (Constitution) will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that'll remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for."

However, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed him and demanded an apology, the Congress leader said, "If BJP does not believe in Hindu Rashtra concept then they should say it on record that we do not believe in a Hindu Rashtra but in a secular republic. This would end the debate"

Stating that he doesn't see what exactly he need to apologise for BJP's point of view, he said, "I'm repeating what is on record from BJP&RSS.If they are no longer interested in the idea of Hindu Rashtra they must admit. Until they do so, how can one apologise for reflecting their point accurately"

Hitting at Tharoor, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India and defame the Hindus! From “Hindu terrorists” to “Hindu-Pakistan” the Pak appeasing policies of Congress are unparalleled!."

"It was in the Congress's game plan to destroy the idea of India. They disrespect democracy by comparing us to Pakistan. The party never has anything nice to say about the country."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must check if Congress leader Shashi Tharoor needs "medical help."