‘If anyone dares cast an evil eye on us…’: PM Modi’s strong message to Kargil soldiers on Diwali 2022

PM Modi is spending Diwali celebrating with the Indian Army soldiers who are posted in Kargil, giving words of encouragement to them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi in Kargil on Diwali 2022 (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil on Monday morning to spend and celebrate Diwali 2022 with the Indian Army soldiers posted in the area. Addressing the soldiers as his family, PM Modi talked about war being considered the last option for his government.

The prime minister delivered a strong message to the soldiers on Diwali and said that anyone who cast an evil eye on India should be ready to receive a befitting reply from the Indian armed forces through their intricately planned strategies in combat.

While addressing the Indian Army in Kargil, PM Modi said, “We've never viewed war as the first option...Be it the war in Lanka or Kurukshetra, we tried till last to postpone it. We're against war but peace can't be there without strength. If anyone dares to look at us with evil eyes, our armed forces will give a befitting reply.”

 

 

Ever since he formed the government in India in 2014, PM Narendra Modi has been spending all his Diwalis in military establishments, celebrating with the Indian armed forces across the country.

Remembering his past visits to army camps, PM Modi said, “I have witnessed the Kargil war closely. It was my duty that had brought me to Kargil back then. There are many memories of that time when the sounds of victory were reverberating all around.”

He said over the last eight years, the government has worked on implementing reforms in the armed forces by deploying new technologies, developing infrastructure in border areas, and opening up positions for women in the forces.

"The induction of women in the armed forces will boost our strength," Modi said and added that reforms in the armed forces that were required for decades are now being implemented. He also talked about how the nation is considered safe when the borders are secure and the economy is strong.

Highlighting the advancement of Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi also said that the three armed forces – Army, Navy, and Air Force – have reduced their reliance on imported equipment over the past year.

(With PTI inputs)

