‘If a rape happens, is it their CM who is doing it?’: Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Giriraj Singh over Jungle Raj remark

File Photo

Following Union Minister Giriraj Singh's criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led government over the Begusarai firing incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav supported the Chief Minister on Thursday, saying he cannot be blamed for the incident.

Further blasting the Union Minister, Yadav wondered if Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states could be held accountable for crimes and other mishaps that occurred in their states.

"If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?" Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Deputy CM highlighted crimes in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and asked whether it was ‘Ram raj’ that is prevalent there.

“On what basis does the BJP question our law-and-order situation? Huge crimes take place in Uttar Pradesh every day, is it 'Ram raj' there?” he sought to know.

“Some people are trying to give the (Begusarai) incident a different colour. It is 'janta raj' here. The BJP's full form is 'Badka Jhootha Party'. They never do as they say, all they do is divide people and poison society,” Tejashwi added.

Giriraj Singh launched an attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan administration, saying, "When criminals lose their fear, an occurrence like Begusarai occurs. Criminals freely pass down the road and open fire for 30 kilometers via four police stations. Fear is something that people experience."

"Bihar's misfortune is that there is no such thing as a government in the state. The Bihar Chief Minister is afraid to proclaim that 'jungle raj' is engulfing Bihar because the Deputy Chief Minister will depose him the next day", Giriraj Singh elaborated.

He further said that anytime a 'Mahagathbandan' government comes to power, the state's law and order situation deteriorates. He further mentioned that Nitish Kumar had begun to refer to 'Jungle raj' as 'Janta raj.'

The Union Minister on Tuesday took to Twitter and informed that the Begusarai BJP has called for a bandh on September 14 to wake up the Nitish government from a deep sleep. "Begusarai BJP and common people have called for Begusarai bandh tomorrow (September 14) to wake up the Nitish government sleeping in the sleep of Kumbhakarna amidst the orgy of death in Begusarai and Bihar….All of you are requested to cooperate," Singh tweeted.

