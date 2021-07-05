Headlines

India

'If a Hindu says no Muslim should live in India, then the person is not Hindu’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Bhagwat said development of India is not possible without unity and nationalism and the glory of ancestors should be basis of unity.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 09:49 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those who beleive in lynching others are not Hindus. The RSS chief made the statement while addressing a function organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, RSS’s minority wing.

“If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality. Though at times, some false cases of lynching have been registered against people," Bhagwat noted.

According to RSS chief, development of India is not possible without unity and Bhagwat asserted that nationalism and the glory of ancestors should be the basis of unity.

“Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they are not different, but one. DNA of all Indians are the same, irrespective of religion,” Bhagwat said.

“We are in a democracy. There cannot be a dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be the dominance of Indians,” he added.

RSS chief said that Hindus and Muslims may not appear on the same page on many issues but that does not make them part of different societies.

Bhagwat noted that politics cannot unite people and appealed to Muslims not to get “trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India”.

He said Constitution was proof that there is no danger to minorities in India. “Even if a section from the majority community shows aggression against minority, its opposition comes from within the majority community. If I give an aggressive and angry speech, the Hindu will not support me,” Bhagwat said.

