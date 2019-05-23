Idukki Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's Dean Kuriakose wins seat from Left-backed independent

Congress' Dean Kuriakose, CPI(M) Joice George and BDJS (a BJP ally in Kerala) candidate Biju Krishnan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Parliamentary election in Idukki constituency was held on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Congress' Dean Kuriakose, CPI(M) Joice George and BDJS (a BJP ally in Kerala) candidate Biju Krishnan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Idukki Lok Sabha constituency profile

Congress contested on 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala as part of United Democratic Front (UDF).



George is an independent candidate who is backed by CPI(M). The election in phase 3 will be held in 115 constituencies across 14 states.



Independent candidate Adv Joice George is the sitting MP in the region. He defeated Adv Dean Kuriakose of the Congress by a margin of close to 50,000 votes in 2014.



As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.



Kerala floods, farm sector crisis and pending development projects are going to be the main election issues in the Idukki constituency.



The Idukki Lok Sabha constituency is comprised of seven assembly segments which are Thodupuzha, Devicolam, Idukki, Udumbanchola, Peermade, Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam. Devicolam here is reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates.



Idukki Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates



Congress: Dean Kuriakose

CPI(M): Joice George (A CPI(M) supported independent candidate)

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena: Biju Krishnan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi: M Selvaraj

BSP: PT Leethesh

Independents: Gomathy, Adv Joice George, KA Baby, Reji Njallani



Idukki Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004



2014: Adv.Joice George (M) of the IND received 382019 votes. He defeated Adv Dean Kuriakose (M) of the Congress who got 331477 votes.



2009: P Thomas (M) of the Congress received 408484 votes. He defeated Adv. K Francis George (M) of the KEC who secured 333688 votes.



2004: K Francis George (M) of the KEC secured 353905 votes. He defeated Benny Behanan (M) of the Congress who received 284521 votes.



List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala



Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad



Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.