Idol of Laxman made in Noida soon to be installed at Lucknow airport, know who created famous statue?

The Lucknow airport will soon have the Laxman statue that was created in the high-tech city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Soon, the Lucknow airport will have a statue of Lord Laxman crafted by renowned sculptor and recipient of the Padma Shri, Ram Sutar. The Lucknow airport will soon have the Laxman statue that was created in the high-tech city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Laxman idol will arrive in Lucknow before February 5 and be set up at the airport's exit gate within a few days. Before the G-20 Conference, which will take place on February 13 and 14, Lucknow is installing the Noida-made Laxman idol. This idol is the first thing that many prominent individuals from India and abroad who visit the city of Lucknow will notice.

The younger brother of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, is thought to have founded the city of Lucknow. Eminent citizens of the nation and the world will see the Laxman statue made in Noida at the upcoming G-20 conference. Anil Sutar, a son of Ram Sutar, claims that this idol is 12 feet tall. It is constructed of bronze.

Who is Ram Sutar?

Ram Sutar, a seasoned sculptor, was born in Gondur, a small village in the Maharashtra state's Dhule district. Ram Sutar, who was born in the Vishwakarma family on February 19, 1925, is currently 98 years old.  The Indian government honoured Ram Sutar in 1999 with the Padma Shri award and again in 2016 with the Padma Bhushan.

Sutar was given the Tagore Award for Cultural Harmony in October 2018. He was also given the National Shilpi Award by the Indian Ministry of Culture. Ram Sutar has almost 50 years of experience as a sculptor. Ram Sutar first gained notoriety for creating the famous statue of the dam constructed on the Chambal river.

After that, Ram Sutar created a number of significant statues of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Ram Sutar has gained the most recognition in recent years for the Statue of Unity. It is among the world's tallest statues. It is situated on an island in the Gujarati river delta, close to the Narmada Dam.

Jharkhand: 14 dead including three children as massive fire breaks out in Dhanbad building
