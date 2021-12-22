‘ICU, public toilet in every district’: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of UP assembly elections

Just a few months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talked about how the state has changed in the past few years, and how the BJP workers have worked to develop the villages and districts of UP.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, CM Adityanath talked about how the face of Uttar Pradesh has changed under the BJP government. He said that there has been a major development in the infrastructure of villages and smaller districts.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, during the interview, said that the development in the state has been much appreciated by the public. He said that under the BJP government, a public toilet has been opened in every village in the state to promote the Swachch Bharat Yojana.

He also said that in Uttar Pradesh, an ICU has been opened in every district. The chief minister said that the former government had no interest in the PM Awas Yojana, but ever since BJP came into power in the state, 43 lakh poor people have benefitted from the scheme.