ICMT asks WB govt to explain 'methodology' behind ascertaining COVID-19 deaths

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary to explain the methodology used by the ‘Committee of Doctors’ in West Bengal to ascertain death due to COVID-19 and if it is in line with the ICMR guidelines.

"The Principal Secretary (Health) in his presentation on April 23, 2020, gave some reasons for the establishment for the committee of doctors and also mentioned that if a COVID-19 patient dies in a road accident, he cannot be said to have died of COVID. The IMCT did not find the reasoning convincing as there is no comparison between a road death and a death in a hospital due to disease" the letter stated.

The team also specified that the wait time for COVID-19 test results for some patients in CNCI and Bangur hospital is over 5 days and recommended increasing tests to Rs 2500-Rs5000/ day.

The letter further stated that the team observed 'no social distancing' in the waiting area for admission at Bangur hospital. It also noted that there are 12 ventilators at Bangur hospital while it serves 354 serious COVID-19 patients. On being asked about the dire situation, the hospital authorities reported that in case of unavailability of ventilators, patients are referred to another facility.

Moreover, the report prepared by the team further informed that the team investigated social media report about the dead bodies lying on beds in a ward and cited that that possible reason for it might have been that 'it takes at least four hours to issue a death certificate after which the body is shifted to the mortuary.' The government has been asked to furnish records of the deaths.

Moreover, IMCT also pulled up the government on the amount of testing done. The state government claimed that the testing has gone up from 400 per day to 900 per day. The IMCT wanted details on how many of these tests were repeated testing and how many were first-time patients.

The Centre has set up 10 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to review proceedings surrounding the pandemic in different states.

The West Bengal Government has faced accusations from doctors as well as various political leaders for the lack of testing for COVID-19, unavailability of PPEs, and fudging reports on the number of deaths.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written a letter to the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, to 'end lockdown' with Raj Bhawan, hinting at the alleged informal animosity between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and the central government.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dhankhar highlighted that the country is in a 'combat mode' due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, and every action must be taken 'in togetherness' keeping the interest of the state in mind.

"Urge CM Mamata Banerjee to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. We are in combat mode coronavirus pandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest. MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses of social distancing and religious congregations," posted West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from his official handle on the microblogging social networking website.

Notably, the Governor's comments came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a strongly-worded to the West Bengal state government, demanding reasons for the lapses in social distancing norms and lockdown measures in the state.