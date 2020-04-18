ICMR issues new set of guidelines for COVID-19 testing in coronavirus 'hotspot' zones

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday released a series of new guidelines for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, revising its earlier testing protocols as the pandemic outbreak continues to exacerbate in India.

The new guidelines provide strict instructions regarding which patients from the various defined 'hotspot' areas of the country will be given the test.

These are all those who will be tested for COVID-19, according to ICMR:

- Those who are symptomatic and have come from abroad within the last 14 days.- People who came in contact with a COVID-19 infected patient will be tested if they are symptomatic.- All symptomatic health care workers.- All patients with severe acute respiratory illness.- Test of asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 infected patients on their fifth and the fourteenth day of contact.

These are the individuals who will be tested for COVID-19 from the 'hotspot zones':

On people with ILI (Influenza-like illness- cold, cough, fever), the RT-PCR tests will be conducted. If the test is positive it means that they are infected. If the test is negative, it means that they are not infected but need to take all precautionary measures.

After seven days, a Rapid Antibody Test will be conducted. If that turns out to be positive, the person will be put in quarantine for seven days. If symptoms also begin to show then they will be hospitalised. If there are symptoms of coronavirus then too the person will be sent to seven days of quarantine even if the test is negative. It is necessary to get RT-PCR tests when a person starts showing coronavirus symptoms.

---

The ICMR on Saturday stated that a total of 3,35,123 samples from 3,18,449 individuals had been tested until 9 PM on April 17. Out of all these, 14,098 individuals were confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

The council also said that a total of 31,083 samples were reported on Friday for testing, out of which 1,443 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centers, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Saturday marks Day 4 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 14,000-mark on Saturday. Currently, the tally stands at 14,378 COVID-19 positive cases, which includes 11,906 active cases, 1,992 cured, migrated, or discharged patients and 480 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Famly Welfare, 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Notably, this comes amid reports that citizens -- commoners and political leaders alike -- continue to violate social distancing norms and lockdown protocols. While a massive crowd was witnessed at a religious festival in Karnataka's Kalburgi on Thursday, the state on Friday witnessed similar scenes at the wedding ceremony of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son. Several fruits and vegetable markets across the nation, too, continue to function as normal attracting a large crowd daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus.