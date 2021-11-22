ICMR head makes BIG statement on COVID-19 vaccine booster dose in India

With COVID-19 cases rising in Europe and several countries across the globe administering booster vaccine doses to people, one of India’s top medical experts has said that there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for booster vaccine dose against COVID-19.

Speaking to a leading news agency on Monday, November 22, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Dr Balram Bhargava said that completing two dose coverage across India’s population is the current priority of the government. The issue of booster dose will likely be discussed when the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) convenes next.

Dr Bhargava stated, “Administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all adult population and ensuring that not only India but the entire world gets vaccinated is the priority of the government as of now.”

“More so, there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster dose against COVID-19,” he added.

On the question of booster COVID-19 vaccine doses, India’s Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has recently stated that stocks were adequate and the government’s objective is to first complete full inoculation across the country. He had added that the decision on the booster will be taken by the government after that, based on recommendations of experts.