ICMR Chief raises safety concerns over anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir - Here's what he said

Molnupiravir, the world's first and only oral antiviral pill to be approved by the US FDA, UK MHRA and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for treatment of COVID-19 has major safety concerns. Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Wednesday raised a warning regarding its safety.

ICMR head said that the drug can cause teratogenicity and mutagenicity. The pill was approved for emergency use in the country by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the last week of December. The anti-viral works by introducing errors into the coronavirus's genetic code, which prevents it from further replicating.

The drug is being developed by US-based biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in collaboration with American pharma giant Merck. Thirteen Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Cipla, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, are manufacturing the drug.

The drug comes with a warning that it cannot be authorised for use in patients less than 18 years of age or pregnant women. It also cautions the male and female of reproductive potential to use reliable methods of contraception during and after three months of treatment of Molnupiravir.

What did Dr Balram Bhargava say

He said that antiviral pill Molnupiravir can cause teratogenicity and mutagenicity.

Teratogenicity means the capability of a medicine to cause foetal abnormalities.

It can disturb the formation of foetus or an embryo when taken by pregnant women.

Mutagenicity means causing permanent changes in the genetic materials.

Contraception has to be maintained for 3 months after taking the medicine, both for males and females.

The child born with the influence of a teratogenic drug can be problematic.

The Molnupiravir drug can also cause damage to muscles and cartilage which is the slippery gel-like substance.

It coats our bones to help them in smooth movement without causing any friction resulting in acute pain.

There are concerns about the drug and its use during lactation, in children, soft-tissue injuries, reproductive age group.