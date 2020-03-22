ICMR approves 4 private laboratories in Mumbai to test COVID-19 patients

Check here for the private laboratories in Mumbai that have been authorised to conduct the COVID-19 tests:

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday approved four private laboratories across Mumbai to test potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-affected patients in the city.

1.Thyrocare Labs

2. Suburban Diagnostics Laboratory

3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

4. H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray enforced Section 144 across Maharashtra, thereby putting the entire state under curfew. Thackeray also requested the citizens to extend the 'Janata Curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be observed on Sunday, till Monday morning.

The fifth death from the coronavirus disease in India was also reported from Maharashtra on this day, as a 63-year-old succumbed to the virus in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday confirmed that the deceased had a travel history, as well as a medical history of diabetes and hypertension. He had been admitted to a private hospital on March 19 after testing positive for the virus and displaying severe symptoms. He succumbed to the virus on late Saturday night.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 74 on Sunday, with 10 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these 10 cases, six are in Mumbai while the rest four are in Pune, officials said.

As of now, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.