ICMR approves 121 government and 35 private laboratories across India to test COVID-19; check list here

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has till now approved as many as 121 government and 35 private laboratories across India to test potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-affected patient samples. Notably, the virus has affected at least 753 people and claimed 18 lives in the country, while it continues to spread like wildfire globally.

The official website of the council provides an idea about the government and private testing facilities for coronavirus available in the country. These testing facilities are spread across the length and breadth of the country, in places like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand, among other states.

A complete list of the government and private laboratories are listed here, along with an interactive map to find the nearest facility:

COVID-19 Testing Facilities

The above laboratories have received approval from the ICMR to conduct the coronavirus tests.

The council has already stated that the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune functions as the resource center for the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) network in India and that the institute is responsible for providing technical training for performing molecular and serological assays for virological diagnosis. The institute would also perform the important task of standardizing assay procedures for the network as well as quality control and quality assurance activities.

Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Luv Agarwal had earlier this week said that private laboratories will have to follow the ICMR norms while testing. The ICMR specifies that hospitals admitting suspect cases of COVID-19 should collect nasal and throat swab samples in one VTM tube and transport them to the nearest testing laboratory in the cold chain. The criteria for testing include symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, dyspnoea, etc or that individuals have returned from affected countries like China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, etc.

It also includes testing those who have been in close contact with patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, individuals evacuated and quarantined from Wuhan (China) and the Diamond Princess cruise ship (Japan) and other coronavirus-affected countries.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 04:15 PM on Friday, around 753 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Maharashtra, Telangana, and the Andamans this morning. The virus has affected around 537,808 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 24,127.