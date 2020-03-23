ICMR approves 12 privates laboratories across India to test COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday approved 12 private laboratories across six states in India to test potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-affected patient samples.

The ICMR-approved private labs are present in Delhi (1), Gujarat (1), Haryana (2), Karnataka (1), Maharashtra (5), and Tamil Nadu (2).

A. The private laboratory in Delhi that has been authorised to conduct the COVID-19 tests now:

Lal Path Labs, Block-E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi

B. The private laboratory in Gujarat that has been authorised to conduct the COVID-19 tests now:

Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

C. The private laboratories in Haryana that have been authorised to conduct the COVID-19 tests now:

1. Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram

2. SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram

D. The private laboratory in Karnataka that has been authorised to conduct the COVID-19 tests now:

Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru

E. The private laboratories in Maharashtra that have been authorised to conduct the COVID-19 tests now:

1.Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

2. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld, Andheri (W), Mumbai

3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

4. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

5. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

F. The private laboratories in Tamil Nadu that have been authorised to conduct the COVID-19 tests now:

1. Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore

2. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Chennai

The above private laboratories have received approval from the ICMR to conduct the coronavirus tests.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, at least 19 states and Union territories have been placed under complete lockdown while six states/UTs are already under partial lockdown. Authorities have citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

The eighth death from the coronavirus disease in India was also reported from West Bengal on this day, as a 57-year-old succumbed to the virus in Kolkata. Reports on Monday stated that the deceased had come from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur earlier this month. He had been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for the virus and displaying viral fever symptoms. He succumbed to the virus on Monday afternoon.

As of 06:45 PM on Monday, around 425 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, while around 350,536 have been affected worldwide. The global death toll lies at 15,328.