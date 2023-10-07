Meet Virat Kohli's 'bhabhi' Chetna Kohli, who lives in Delhi, leads luxurious lifestyle

Chetna married Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas Kohli in 2017 and the couple got a lot of media coverage during Virat and Anushka's wedding reception.

Team India's star player Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma are a power couple. However, when it comes to their family members, they like to keep a low profile. But what better time than now, when the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is being held in the country, to discuss about Virat Kohli's family. Today we are going to tell you about Virat Kohli's sister-in-law (bhabhi) Chetna Kohli.

Chetna married Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas Kohli in 2017. Chetna and Vikas Kohli are spotted only on special occasions along with Virat and Anushka. The couple got a lot of media coverage during Virat and Anushka's wedding reception. Chetna and Vikas live in Delhi.

There is good chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Chetna Kohli. Both are seen together at parties and events and they like to take care of each other.

Chetna Kohli is very active on social media. In most of her pictures, she is seen with her husband Vikas Kohli. Chetna takes great care of her fitness, which is clearly visible from her posts on social media.

Though Chetna Kohli is a homemaker, she enjoys a luxury lifestyle.