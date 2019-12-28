ICanFlyy: A cafe of 'special' inspiration run by mentally-challenged people in Kolkata

At a time when there is no sensitivity surrounding specially-abled students, ICanFlyy cafe, an eatery run by mentally disabled people paves the path to humanise them.

The restaurant is situated in a very posh area of south Kolkata, an area renowned for its eateries.

"You must taste the food, we maintain high standards when it comes to the quality of the food," said Minu Budhia, co-founder of ICanFlyy.

"My younger daughter Prachi is my inspiration," she added.

Drawing inspiration from her young daughter who is a special child, Minu established ICanFlyy, an institute for special needs. The institute provides training in a safe and supervised environment for the employment of mentally-challenged individuals.

Students of I Can Fly join this Restaurant and earn money. This is a unique cafe where intellectually-challenged young adults serve the customers' food.

The staff at the restaurant are very welcoming, and their infectious energy lifts up the spirits of the customers waiting eagerly to taste their delicious food.

"My parents come occasionally and are surprised to see my work," a staff member at the cafe said.