IBPS RRB 2019: Complete registration process by July 4

The last date of registration for IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) 2019 is July 4 , 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website and start the process of filling their application.

The IBPS exams are held every year for the posts of IBPS RRB Assistant and IBPS RRB Officer Cadre in regional rural Banks all over the country.

In its official notification, IBPS has mentioned the important dates related to the exams and the vacancies. The online registration process had started on 18th June 2019.

Key exam dates

The preliminary exams for officer scale 1 will be held on 3rd, 4th and 11th August, 2019.

The exams for the office assistant post will be held on 17th, 18th and 25th August, 2019.

The main exam for Office assistant will be held on 29 September,2019.

The main exam for Officer Scale 1 will be held on 22 September, 2019.

The exam pattern for IBPS Assistant preliminary exam will have 80 questions of one marks each. The exam will be divided into 2 sections of 40 questions each — Numeric Ability, Reasoning. The duration of the exam will be 45 minutes.

The pattern is the same for the IBPS RRB Officer Grade exams.