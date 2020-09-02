IBPS clerk 2020 notfication: Apply online for 1558 vacancies, exams start from December

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of clerk on the basis of a series of examinations. The notofication has been released, and interested candidates can apply online for the exams at ibps.in.

There are 1,557 vacancies for the post of clerk.

The registration for the exams starts from September 2 and ends on September 23.

The preliminary exam dates areDecember 5, 12 and 13.

The admit cards for the preliminary exams will be published from November 18 onwards.

The main exams will be held on January 24.

Here is the direct link for registering online

"Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2021-22 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CRP Clerks-X will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2022 with or without giving any notice," the statement issued by IBPS read.

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank Punjab, Sind Bank are 11 participating organisations in the venture.

Graduates are eligible for the post. They also have to be proficient in the official language of the state or union territory the candidate is applying to.

The highest number of vacancies are in Maharshtra(334).

In the national capital, there are 67 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the new union territory of

No vacancies are available for Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 5 vacancies.