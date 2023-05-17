IAS Tina Dabi's order for eviction of Pak Hindu migrants in Rajasthan ignites protest as bulldozer razed settlements

Photo: Zee Media Bureau/ Instagram (Image for representation)

IAS Tina Dabi, who consistently makes headlines for both her professional and personal life, has attracted attention once more for her most recent decision as the DM of Jaisalmer. After the government bulldozed their 50 "encroachments" of temporary habitations (kachchi basti), reportedly on the orders of IAS Tina Dabi, Pakistani Hindu migrants staged a protest outside the district collectorate, according to Aaj Tak.

Four kilometres from the district headquarters, in the Amarsagar gram panchayat, are the relocated Hindus from Pakistan. Over 150 women, men, and children have since came to the streets in the sweltering heat as a result of this action, as per Aaj Tak.

According to the protesters, their homes were set on fire, and one of the women protesting was pulled away by force, according to TOI. However, the migrants declared that they would not leave their protest until they were relocated somewhere else.

What is IAS Tina Dabi’s take on the ongoing protest?

IAS Tina Dabi defended the action, stating that it was carried out as a result of concerns from the sarpanch of Amarsagar and neighbourhood residents. The land allegedly owned by the state government's urban improvement trust (UIT) was reportedly unlawfully taken over by Hindu migrants, according to the complainants.

She claimed that although the refugees had received prior notices to leave the property, they refused to comply, Times Now reported. According to a media report, 28 encroachments have already been cleared away. During an anti-encroachment drive earlier in the month, the Jodhpur Development Authority demolished 200 structures, the majority of which belonged to Pakistani immigrants.

Following this, community members complained, claiming that three people had deceived them and "sold" them the land owned by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Times Now reported.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, enacted by the Narendra Modi-led government in 2019, vowed to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who had immigrated to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan as of December 31, 2014.

