IAS Tina Dabi's elder sister IAS Ria Dabi: Know her designation, salary and more

Ria Dabi secured an AIR 15th ranking in the UPSC exam in the year 2020. She is currently posted as an Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Ria Dabi (23), sister of Tina Dabi is an IAS officer and UPSC 15th All India Rank holder. She passed the UPSC exam in 2020. Ria Dabi received her graduation from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College. After graduating, Riya Dabi immediately began studying for the UPSC test. In the year 2020, Ria Dabi took the UPSC exam, and on her first try, she passed the civil services test.

About Ria Dabi:
Ria Dabi was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and when she was in class 7th, she and her family moved to Delhi. Even her parents had cracked the UPSC Indian Engineering Services Exam. 

Riya Dabi was studying in school when she heard that her elder sister Tina Dabi who is currently the collector in Jaisalmer had passed UPSC Exam and during the same time Ria decided to appear for the exam in future and she secured 15th in the UPSC exam. She is an actress and former Indian model. 

Ria is an active social media user and shares several photos and videos on Instagram of her work. Ria is currently unmarried and focusing her time and efforts on working. She recently shared a picture of herself sitting in her office at Alwar on Instagram. 

Ria Dabi's designation and salary:
Ria Dabi is an IAS officer who is currently going through training for her job. She is currently posted as an Assistant Collector of Alwar, Rajasthan Her training brings in about INR 25–30k (approximately). Her yearly pay is between INR 55 and 60,000. (approx.). Based on a hunch, as of February 2023, her net worth is estimated to be between INR 1 and 2 crores. 

