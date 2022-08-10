Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rajasthan man tries to dupe people by posing as IAS officer Tina Dabi on WhatsApp, arrested

Tina Dabi, the district collector for Jaisalmer, has urged residents to be vigilant of text messages from ominous numbers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Rajasthan man tries to dupe people by posing as IAS officer Tina Dabi on WhatsApp, arrested
IAS officer Tina Dabi

A young man from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, was arrested for allegedly attempting to defraud people of money and gift cards via WhatsApp by impersonating IAS officer Tina Dabi, a collector from Jaisalmer.

The incident came to the light when Sunita Choudhary, secretary of the Urban Improvement Trust (Rajasthan Administrative Service), received a mail requesting an Amazon gift card in Tina Dabi's name.

The accused individual added Tina Dabi, an IAS officer, as his WhatsApp display picture (DP) after registering a phone number. He would then send messages to unsuspecting users as Dabi, asking for Amazon gift cards in various denominations.

Sunita Choudhary, UIT Secretary (RAS), said she received a message from the fraudster's number in perfect English on Monday evening, leading her to believe it was Tina Dabi who texted her. "I assumed she was working. In the messages, though, the fraudster requested Amazon gift cards from me. "However, I do not use Amazon," Choudhary said.

To be sure, I called Tina Dabi, who was astounded to hear of the incident. Tina Dabi, a Jaisalmer collector, instantly alerted the SP about the attempted cheating under her name.

The SP of Jaisalmer tracked down the number with the help of a cyber squad and discovered it was in the Dungarpur district. The accused using the phone was detained after notifying the Dungarpur SP of the matter. Police are currently questioning the detained suspect about his activities.

Tina Dabi, the district collector of Jaisalmer, has warned people to be wary of messages from unknown numbers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 counselling to begin on September 1, plea to stay counselling rejected by SC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.