Another BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer Collector gets Rs 2 crore from President for her work in...

Barmer district was awarded the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award for its outstanding performance in rainwater harvesting and public participation under Catch the Rain.

IAS Tina Dabi has often been in the news for her work in various fields. Now, the Barmer Collector (Rajasthan) has achieved a historic milestone in the field of water conservation. The Barmer district received the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award from President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The President presented the first award to Barmer DC Tina Dabi at the 6th National Water Awards-2025 ceremony organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Receiving the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award in the entire country is a major achievement for Barmer. "Barmer district was awarded the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award for its outstanding performance in rainwater harvesting and public participation under Catch the Rain," wrote the official X handle of Barmer DC.

IAS Tina Dabi gets Rs 2 crore

Barmer was awarded this award for its best performance in rainwater harvesting and public participation under the 'Catch the Rain Where It Falls When It Falls' campaign. Barmer district was selected in the first category and awarded a prize money of Rs 2 crore. This success is even more significant in a highly water-stressed desert region like Barmer, as thousands of traditional tanks, ponds, stepwells, and rooftop water harvesting structures were extensively constructed and renovated to conserve rainwater.

A total of 100 awards were announced this year across the country under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, covering 3 states, 67 districts, 6 municipal corporations, and other categories. Bajrang Lal Jethu of Jethwa Ke Bas in Sikar district also received an honour from President Draupadi Murmu for his outstanding work in the field of water conservation.