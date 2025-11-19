Another BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer Collector gets Rs 2 crore from President for her work in...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics

Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months, orders subsistence allowance for...

BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...

'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach

From Aaman Devgan to Vedang Raina: How Gen Z rising stars are redefining winter fashion with effortless

From calm dads to relentless warriors: How Sisu, The Family Man, Ghajini, Drishyam, and Jailer show fathers protecting family at any cost

Viral video shows Kerala man introducing Christmas special lungi; netizens say ‘Santa has seen things that...’

There is only one cast, religion, one God': Aishwarya Rai's speech leaves PM Narendra Modi stunned, actress does THIS gesture for PM | Viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before

SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work

SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their daughter Sipaara Khan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore

From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

HomeIndia

INDIA

Another BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer Collector gets Rs 2 crore from President for her work in...

Barmer district was awarded the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award for its outstanding performance in rainwater harvesting and public participation under Catch the Rain.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Another BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer Collector gets Rs 2 crore from President for her work in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IAS Tina Dabi has often been in the news for her work in various fields. Now, the Barmer Collector (Rajasthan) has achieved a historic milestone in the field of water conservation. The Barmer district received the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award from President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The President presented the first award to Barmer DC Tina Dabi at the 6th National Water Awards-2025 ceremony organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Receiving the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award in the entire country is a major achievement for Barmer. "Barmer district was awarded the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award for its outstanding performance in rainwater harvesting and public participation under Catch the Rain," wrote the official X handle of Barmer DC.

IAS Tina Dabi gets Rs 2 crore

Barmer was awarded this award for its best performance in rainwater harvesting and public participation under the 'Catch the Rain Where It Falls When It Falls' campaign. Barmer district was selected in the first category and awarded a prize money of Rs 2 crore. This success is even more significant in a highly water-stressed desert region like Barmer, as thousands of traditional tanks, ponds, stepwells, and rooftop water harvesting structures were extensively constructed and renovated to conserve rainwater.

A total of 100 awards were announced this year across the country under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, covering 3 states, 67 districts, 6 municipal corporations, and other categories. Bajrang Lal Jethu of Jethwa Ke Bas in Sikar district also received an honour from President Draupadi Murmu for his outstanding work in the field of water conservation.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their daughter Sipaara Khan
Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months, orders subsistence allowance for...
Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months,
BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...
BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore pr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE