IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun Gowda BREAKS silence on Rs 100000000 bribe allegations by RTI activist: 'Nothing to hide...'

Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Dr. Nagarjun B. Gowda, who is married to popular IAS Srushti Deshmukh, is under fire for corruption and bribery charges, as per reports. RTI Activist Anand Jat has make shocking claims on IAS Gowda, alleging him of accepting bribery from a mining company and reducing massive fine imposed on it.
Anand Jat alleges that during his tenure as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Harda, IAS Dr. Nagarjun B. Gowda reduced a penalty of Rs 51.67 crore to just Rs 4000 on mining company called Path India. This company has undertaken construction work for the Indore-Betul Highway, and is being alleged of illegally excavating large quantities of murrum soil, exceeding its permitted limits.
Anand Jat has claimed that he has photos and videos as evidences, while presenting documents obtained through Right to Information Act. He accused that for this, IAS Nagarjun B.Gowda did a Rs 10 crore bribe deal with the company. He also presented a 55-page report to the media detailing about the company excavating the soil beyond permissible depth limits.
IAS Nagarjun B. Gowda has denied these allegations, stating that his decision was based on official documents and court records. He rejected any personal interest in this decision.
In his response given to Navbharat Times, he stated that the land in question had valid mining permissions for several years and insisted he followed due process. He added that no appeal had been filed against his order in the last two years. “My decision was guided by the evidence available before me,” he said. “I have nothing to hide and have always acted according to due process.”
Nagarjun B.Gowda is currently serving as CEO of the Khandwa District Panchayat. He is a 2019-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Dr. Nagarjun B. Gowda is also a qualified medical doctor (MBBS). He is married to IAS Srushti Deshmukh.